United scores 12 unanswered to top Columbiana on the road

After falling behind 20-19, United scored the rest of the points to get the win over the Clippers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – United scored 12 unanswered points in the second half to rally and get the best of Columbiana 31-20 Saturday night.

The game was postponed due to weather on Friday and moved to Saturday.

The teams were tied at 13 at halftime, and on their first drive of the second half, Brutus Ogilvie found Keaton Baker for a 60-yard touchdown to take the lead 19-13.

But the Clippers would answer right back when Colin Schick returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to give Columbiana the lead 20-19.

That is when the Eagles turned it up and rallied for the comeback win.

United improves to 1-0 while Columbiana drops to 0-1.