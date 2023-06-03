COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local senior Kaleb Nastari broke his own OHSAA Division III state record, winning a second consecutive state championship in the 800 Meter Run Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Nastari posted a time of 1:48.31, which is currently the best time in the nation currently.

Cedarville’s Caleb Sultan finishing with a time of 1:52.26.

The two-time state champion broke his previous record of 1:49.56 which he set at the state meet in 2022.

He likewise broke the Owens Stadium record which was set by former Canfield track star Nick Plant, who posted a time of 1:48.65 a year ago.

