COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local junior Kaleb Nastari broke the OHSAA Division III state record in the 800 Meter Run Saturday during the State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Nastari’s winning time of 1:49.56 was nearly two seconds faster than the previous state record. He finished nearly 4 seconds ahead of East Knox junior Nathan Streby, the next fastest competitor on Saturday.

Nastari garnered 10 points for his United Local Track and Field team on Saturday. He is also a two-time state qualifier in cross country.