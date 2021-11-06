United Local High School boys’ basketball preview

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Jason Thompson begins his second season at the helm of his alma mater at United Local. In his first year, Thompson guided the Golden Eagles to a 9-13 overall record.
“We’re looking to build off of last year,” said Thompson. “We want to continue to improve and move the program in a positive direction, both on and off the court.”
The Golden Eagles welcome back a pair of junior guards – Grant Knight and Nevin Hahlen, who both started as sophomores.
Knight finished the 2020-21 season by averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Hahlen put together a stat line of 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a sophomore.
United also returns a couple of seniors including 6’6 center Steffen Jarrett (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), as well as guards Parker Berdine (2.1 ppg), Cody Cope and Ward Kiko (4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
“The success of this team will rely heavily on the senior’s ability to get the team to play together,” said Thompson. “We must work every day to get better.”
The season tips off against Heartland Christian on November 30.
United Golden Eagles
Head Coach: Jason Thompson
2020-21 Record: 9-13 (7-7), 5th place in EOAC
Last 5-Year Record: 52-64 (44.8%)
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Nate Miller – 12.7
Rebounding: Nate Miller – 9.3
Assists: Brutus Ogilvie – 2.9
Steals: Keaton Baker – 1.8
Field Goal Percentage: Nate Miller – 55.5%
2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)
Southern – 12-2
Valley Christian – 11-3
Wellsville – 10-3
Lisbon – 9-5
United – 7-7
Leetonia – 4-9
Columbiana – 2-12
East Palestine – 0-14
PREVIEW
- The Golden Eagles have registered at least a .500 record in league play in all but one year over the last six campaigns.
- United graduated Nate Miller and Keaton Baker this past spring. The duo scored a combined 24.9 points per game as juniors. Then, last year, they posted 24.4 points together. Miller led the Eagles in scoring and rebounding in each of the last two years.
- Senior big man Steffen Jarrett duplicated his scoring and rebounding averages as both a junior and senior (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
- Last year, underclassmen Grant Knight and Ward Kiko also scored five points or better for the season.
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 3 – Wellsville
Dec. 7 – Crestview
Dec. 10 – at Leetonia
Dec. 14 – at Southern
Dec. 21 – at Lordstown
Jan. 4 – Columbiana
Jan. 7 – East Palestine
Jan. 8 – Urban Scholars
Jan. 11 – at Lisbon
Jan. 14 – Valley Christian
Jan. 18 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 21 – Leetonia
Jan. 25 – Southern
Jan. 28 – at Wellsville
Feb. 1 – at Columbiana
Feb. 4 – East Palestine
Feb. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 8 – Lisbon
Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 15 – Sebring
Feb. 18 – at Salem