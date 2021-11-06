United Local High School boys’ basketball preview

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Jason Thompson begins his second season at the helm of his alma mater at United Local. In his first year, Thompson guided the Golden Eagles to a 9-13 overall record.

“We’re looking to build off of last year,” said Thompson. “We want to continue to improve and move the program in a positive direction, both on and off the court.”

The Golden Eagles welcome back a pair of junior guards – Grant Knight and Nevin Hahlen, who both started as sophomores.

Knight finished the 2020-21 season by averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Hahlen put together a stat line of 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a sophomore.

United also returns a couple of seniors including 6’6 center Steffen Jarrett (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), as well as guards Parker Berdine (2.1 ppg), Cody Cope and Ward Kiko (4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg).

“The success of this team will rely heavily on the senior’s ability to get the team to play together,” said Thompson. “We must work every day to get better.”

The season tips off against Heartland Christian on November 30.

United Golden Eagles

Head Coach: Jason Thompson

2020-21 Record: 9-13 (7-7), 5th place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 52-64 (44.8%)

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Nate Miller – 12.7

Rebounding: Nate Miller – 9.3

Assists: Brutus Ogilvie – 2.9

Steals: Keaton Baker – 1.8

Field Goal Percentage: Nate Miller – 55.5%

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

PREVIEW

The Golden Eagles have registered at least a .500 record in league play in all but one year over the last six campaigns.

United graduated Nate Miller and Keaton Baker this past spring. The duo scored a combined 24.9 points per game as juniors. Then, last year, they posted 24.4 points together. Miller led the Eagles in scoring and rebounding in each of the last two years.

Senior big man Steffen Jarrett duplicated his scoring and rebounding averages as both a junior and senior (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg).

Last year, underclassmen Grant Knight and Ward Kiko also scored five points or better for the season.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 3 – Wellsville

Dec. 7 – Crestview

Dec. 10 – at Leetonia

Dec. 14 – at Southern

Dec. 21 – at Lordstown

Jan. 4 – Columbiana

Jan. 7 – East Palestine

Jan. 8 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 11 – at Lisbon

Jan. 14 – Valley Christian

Jan. 18 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 21 – Leetonia

Jan. 25 – Southern

Jan. 28 – at Wellsville

Feb. 1 – at Columbiana

Feb. 4 – East Palestine

Feb. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 8 – Lisbon

Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 15 – Sebring

Feb. 18 – at Salem