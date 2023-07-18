HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Eagles’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – Salem

• Aug. 22 – Columbiana

• Aug. 24 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 29 – at Badger

• Sept. 2 – at Crestview

• Sept. 5 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 9 – Crestwood

• Sept. 12 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 14 – at Bristol

• Sept. 23 – Waterloo

• Sept. 26 – Rootstown

• Sept. 30 – at Canton Central Catholic

• Oct. 2 – Beaver Local

• Oct. 5 – Springfield

• Oct. 7 – at West Branch

• Oct. 10 – Badger

• Oct. 12 – at Alliance

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 19 – Salem

• Aug. 24 – East Palestine

• Aug. 29 – Ursuline

• Aug. 31 – at Crestview

• Sept. 5 – Columbiana

• Sept. 7 – at Rootstown

• Sept. 12 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 14 – at Badger

• Sept. 16 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 19 – Kidron Central Catholic

• Sept. 21 – at Columbiana

• Sept. 26 – at East Palestine

• Sept. 28 – Champion

• Sept. 30 – Heartland Christian

• Oct. 3 – at Beaver Local

• Oct. 10 – at West Branch

• Oct. 12 – Warren JFK

United Local High School

Nickname: The Golden Eagles

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

Stadium location: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

