HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Eagles’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 19 – Salem
• Aug. 22 – Columbiana
• Aug. 24 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 29 – at Badger
• Sept. 2 – at Crestview
• Sept. 5 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 9 – Crestwood
• Sept. 12 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 14 – at Bristol
• Sept. 23 – Waterloo
• Sept. 26 – Rootstown
• Sept. 30 – at Canton Central Catholic
• Oct. 2 – Beaver Local
• Oct. 5 – Springfield
• Oct. 7 – at West Branch
• Oct. 10 – Badger
• Oct. 12 – at Alliance
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 19 – Salem
• Aug. 24 – East Palestine
• Aug. 29 – Ursuline
• Aug. 31 – at Crestview
• Sept. 5 – Columbiana
• Sept. 7 – at Rootstown
• Sept. 12 – at Ursuline
• Sept. 14 – at Badger
• Sept. 16 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 19 – Kidron Central Catholic
• Sept. 21 – at Columbiana
• Sept. 26 – at East Palestine
• Sept. 28 – Champion
• Sept. 30 – Heartland Christian
• Oct. 3 – at Beaver Local
• Oct. 10 – at West Branch
• Oct. 12 – Warren JFK
United Local High School
Nickname: The Golden Eagles
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
Stadium location: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the ULHS soccer schedule please contact support.