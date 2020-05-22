United graduate, Mount Union standout named All-American for a second time

Lucas Cooper qualified for nationals by ranking in the top 20 in the nation at number 17

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – United graduate and Mount Union junior shot put standout Lucas Cooper has been named an All-American for the 2020 indoor track and field season.

Cooper’s main event is discus, but it is strictly an outdoor event. He finished as the national runner-up in the discus a year ago, likewise earning All-American honors.

Cooper is a 2015 graduate of United High School. He qualified for nationals by ranking in the top 20 in the nation at number 17.

Typically, competitors must finish in the top eight at nationals to earn All-American status.

However, this year’s national championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the executive committee awarded all student-athletes who declared and initially accepted their event as recipients of the honor.

The Purple Raiders standout will have one final chance to compete in the outdoor season in the spring of 2021, his final season of eligibility.