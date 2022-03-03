HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United closed out the season with a 9-5 mark in league play.

The Golden Eagles opened the season with a 7-4 record through their January 21st win over Leetonia (53-22). However, United dropped four of their last six games during the regular season by 6-points or less to finish with an 11-10 record.

Senior Steffen Jarrett closed out his campaign with a double-double (14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds). He also led the Golden Eagles in shooting percentage by making 55.6% from the floor.

2021-22 United Golden Eagles’ Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Jason Thompson

Record: 11-11 (9-5), 4th place in EOAC

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 53.7

Scoring Defense: 50.5

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Steffen Jarrett (SR) – 14.5

Ward Kiko (SR) – 11.8

Rebounding

Steffen Jarrett (SR) – 10.0

Ward Kiko (SR) – 6.2

Assists

Parker Berdine (SR) – 1.7

Field Goal Percentage

Steffen Jarrett (SR) – 55.6%

United’s Recent History

Multiple double-figure scorers

2021-22: Steffen Jarrett, 14.5; Ward Kiko, 11.8

2020-21: Nate Miller, 12.7; Keaton Baker, 11.7

2019-20: Nate Miller, 12.7; Keaton Baker, 12.2

2018-19: Landon Baker, 14.9; Parker Hydrick, 14.9

2017-18: Kaden Smith, 16.9; Dakota Hill, 15.8; Parker Hydrick, 11.0

2016-17: Jake Clark, 16.4; Kaden Smith, 14.7; Dakota Hill, 13.0

2015-16: Jake Clark, 16.5; Kaden Smith, 15.3

2014-15: Jake Clark, 17.0; Caleb Berdine, 12.8

2013-14: Jake Clark, 11.0; Braden Davison, 10.9