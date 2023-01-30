HANNOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 49-40 win over Columbiana, the United girls basketball team earned its second straight Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

After trailing by nine at halftime, Columbiana cut United’s lead to 3 points late in the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles closed on a 6-0 run to end the game with a 9-point win.

Taylor Cope led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, followed by Sam Lippiatt with 10 points and Grace Knight with eight.

Columbiana’s Ella Venezia paced the Clippers with a game-high 17 points in the contest as the Clippers fall to 11-8 and 8-3 in conference.

United extended their win streak to five and sit at 13-5 overall on the season, with a perfect 12-0 EOAC record.