HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The experienced United Eagles are primed and ready to repeat a feat that hasn’t been done since 2003, which was actually Coach D.J. Ogilvie’s first stint with the Eagles.

Now, behind the senior leadership of Grant Knight and plenty of others, this experienced team is ready for week one.

“League championship, I’ve experienced that, but I’ve never experienced a playoff game before,” said United senior DB/WR Brock Rhodes.

It’s something that’s definitely on the minds of the 13 seniors, preparing to strap up the pads for United High School one final season.

“That’d be a once in a lifetime kind of thing,” said Hayden Casto. “We’ve always had a goal as a group, as seniors, to at least win a playoff game and it hasn’t happened yet. So we’re really working forward towards winning that first playoff game.”

The Eagles and Coach Ogilvie are also looking for the third consecutive winning season for the first time in 19 years. Getting there can be made easier with experience on both sides of the ball.

“Well, I know it’s July, but we’re so far ahead mentally of where we’re at in the past because we have so many returning starters,” Ogilvie said. “So that makes things a lot easier when we’re out here, there’s less teaching and just getting better at our techniques.”

Less time starting from square one means more time to develop the offense, which will feature last year’s quarterback and four-year starter Grant Knight, returning to his natural position in the slot.

“You run a lot more. A lot more conditioning, for sure,” Knight, the United senior WR, said. “It was great going back to my same position that I love and we just have a lot of town around me and I don’t need to play quarterback and I can go back to my normal position is get things done.”

With the offense taking shape and the return of a tough defense that held five opponents to single digits, this group is ready to take on the 2022 season together.

“I’ve played with all my friends and stuff since fifth, sixth grade and we hang out outside of school,” said Nick Hargrove. “We’ve been best friends ever since then. We mess around in the backyard, play football and stuff and then we’ll come here from an off-field aspect — you kind of know what’s coming on the field.”

But even with the excitement, Hargrove and the Eagles know it’s still a long road ahead.

“But I can’t get my hopes up, we’ve got a long ways to go,” Hargrove said. “You know, past three years made to the playoffs, trying to recreate that and win the first school playoff game and see how far we can go.”