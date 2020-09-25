Southern leads unbeaten United in EOAC battle

United (4-0) hopes to keep pace with unbeaten Leetonia in week five

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – United (4-0) hopes to keep pace with unbeaten Leetonia in week five, but a trip to reigning EOAC champion Southern (3-1) stands in their way Friday night.

Southern jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead with touchdowns from Tim West and Brad Sloan.

United got on the board in the second quarter with a Keating Baker touchdown to close the gap to 14-7.

Southern took a 22-7 lead into the half.

The Indians extended that lead to 28-7 when West picked off an errant Eagles’ pass and returned it for a touchdown.

The Eagles immediately returned the favor with a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Baker to close it back to 28-14.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.