United boys basketball recent leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (WKBN) - The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials from INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) made the announcement Thursday.

The 104th edition of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" will air live on NBC, with the official green flag time to be announced at a later date.