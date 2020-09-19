United blanks Valley Christian; Golden Eagles stay perfect

United blanked Valley Christian 21-0 in week four of the high school football regular season.

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United blanked Valley Christian 21-0 in week four of the high school football regular season.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game.

With the win, United improves to 4-0 overall, while Valley Christian drops to 1-3.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.