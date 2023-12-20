HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local 6’5 offensive lineman Dallas McCracken officially signed his letter of intent to play football at Youngstown State on Wednesday.

While anchoring the Golden Eagles line, McCracken racked up a program record 142 career pancake blocks over 44 career starts.

During that time, he was also apart of United Football’s first playoff win in school history as a junior.

For his efforts on the field, he was named All-Ohio three different times and was also recently named to the WKBN 5 Blocks of Granite.

McCracken previously verbally committed to the Penguins back in April, but now is officially continuing his academic and athletic career in the Valley.