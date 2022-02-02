HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United senior lineman Steffen Jarrett has officially signed with the Clarion football program.

A ceremony was held at United High School on Wednesday.

Jarrett is a 6-foot, 6-inches, 270-pound offensive and defensive lineman.

This past season, he piled up 23 pancake blocks and graded out at 90-percent for the Golden Eagles.

For his efforts, Jarrett was named First Team All Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, First Team All-Columbiana County, and First Team Quad County.

Jarrett also was named Honorable Mention All-Northeast Ohio.

