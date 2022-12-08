MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Union Area High School football team fell short of a PIAA Class A state championship on Thursday as they fell to Steel-Highshire 22-8.

Union Area was seeking its first state championship in school history. It was their first trip to the title game.

Steel-Highshire opened the scoring in the first half when Ronald Burnette scored a rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

In the third quarter, Braylon Thomas would get the Scotties on the board with a one-yard run to make it 7-6.

After the Rollers extended the lead to 13-6, Union Area would draw closer on a safety to make it 13-8. But late in the fourth quarter, Burnette would score again on the ground to push the Rollers advantage to 20-8 and out of reach for the Scotties.

Union Area finishes the season at 12-4.