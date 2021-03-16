Unfinished business: KC and Hickory basketball teams back in state tournament after lost 2020 season

Both teams had their season cut short in the PIAA tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak at the time

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Just over 365 days ago, the Hickory boys and Kennedy Catholic girls basketball teams had their seasons cut short in the state tournament, but not because they lost a game.

It happened shortly after the PIAA canceled the rest of the tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a year later, both teams are back in the state tournament, trying to finish some business left off from last year.

“We really felt like we could win it all last year,” said Hickory senior Peyton Mele.

“I was crying, it was horrible,” said KC junior guard Bella DiNardo. “The worst feeling ever. I never want to feel that way again.”

When the tournament was canceled last year, the Kennedy Catholic girls were just two wins away from heading to Hershey.

“We worked so hard last season to get where we were, so we were definitely put down,” DiNardo said.

“There were a lot of tears flowing,” said head coach Justin Magestro. “It was a very tough time for myself, my staff and the team.”

But the Golden Eagles have used those tough times as motivation. A perfect 18 and 0 on the year, now sitting just three wins away from a trip to chocolate town and vindication from last year.

“Definitely we have unfinished business,” DiNardo said. “We are ready to go out there and show everyone that we have what it takes to make it to states and get to where we were supposed to be last year all as a team.”

The Hickory boys were also just two wins away from a trip to Hershey last year and head coach Chris Mele said the hardest part of ending the year was not having the team together.

“That made it even harder,” Mele said. “You couldn’t bring the kids in and give them a hug, tell the seniors goodbye. So that made it difficult. We went on a Zoom call with the team and let them know what was going on. It was just tough.”

But the Hornets have put the tough times behind them. They sit in the exact same spot as a year ago, in the quarterfinals, just two wins away from playing for a state title.

“We are super hungry,” said senior Peyton Mele. “The seniors, you know, we have been talking that this is sort of the revenge tour from last year. We are trying to soak up everything we can, the seniors especially. This is our last moment so we are trying to make it the best.”

Interestingly enough, the KC girls will play Shanksville on Wednesday and that is the last team the Golden Eagles played in the state tournament, topping them last year.

As for Hickory, they will have to wait until Friday night. They will host their state tournament game at the Hornets Nest.