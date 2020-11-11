Unfinished business; Chaney returns 3 starters from last year’s District Championship group

Chaney has posted a winning percentage of 76.5% over the past two seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On March 9, 2019, Chaney took top-seeded Poland to overtime before falling in the Boardman District Final (69-57). Fast forward almost a year to March 7, the Cowboys got by Struthers to win the title (53-50).

This year, Chaney appears to be a tough out once again.

Chaney Cowboys

Coach: Marlon McGaughy

2019-20 Record: 19-6 (6-0, Steel Valley)

Returning starters: Seniors Quincy Jones, Sharrod Taylor and Cameron Lawrence

Chaney made a memorable run in the post-season to win their first District title in 19-years by topping Struthers, 53-50. Set the take on St. Vincent-St. Mary in the regional semifinal, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the OHSAA to cancel the rest of the tournament as the Cowboys finished 19-6.

This year, Sharrod Taylor and Cam Lawrence return to the backcourt as seniors. Quincy Jones is also back in the starting lineup.

Chaney has compiled 39 wins over the past two seasons. Only Boardman (42), Poland (40) and Bristol (40) have won more games than the Cowboys over that period among area-Ohio teams.

“We have to be better on both sides of the ball,” said Coach McGaughy. “On offense, we have to run our half-court sets when teams slow us down. Defensively, we have to do a better job rebounding and keeping our man in front of us. Here at Chaney, we focus on the standard and what it takes to achieve the goal.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)

Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)

Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)

East – 1-5 (6-18)

