Unfinished business: Brungard hoping to lead Springfield back to state title game

Junior Beau Brungard was the WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year in Ohio last season and is poised for another strong campaign in 2020

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Unfinished business — that’s what the Springfield football team is preaching in 2020.

Eight months ago, their historic season came to an end in Canton with a 48-14 loss to Anna in the Division VI State Title game.

With star quarterback Beau Brungard, a junior, back in the fold, expectations remain high for the Tigers this season.

“I don’t think our kids were satisfied how we walked off the field coming from that state championship,” said Sean Guerriero, Springfield head coach. “So having that bad taste in their mouth, I think they want to still have something to prove and, hopefully, we’ll be fortunate enough to get back there.”

The theme set by this year’s seniors is “Let ’em know.” Of course, by now people know who the Tigers are but their message is to let their play do the talking.

Like last year, Brungard is not alone when it comes to playmakers around him. Seniors Clay Medvec, Mitchell Seymour and Lucas Yemma are big targets on the outside, along with speedy tailback Austin Tindell in the run game.

“We have a lot of guys coming back who lifted this off-season and did a lot of good work,” Brungard said. “I think a lot of guys are going to step up this year and fill those roles.”

“As long as [Beau]’s doing his thing, and the line’s doing their thing and we’re all just doing our thing, we get the win. It doesn’t really matter who shows out in the end,” said Medvec, a wide receiver.

Up front, the Tigers return just two starters on the offensive line led by senior Brady Brungard.

Building on last year’s success, numbers are up for the program with 56 total players.

“Definitely ends up building depth and it brings the competition level up,” Guerriero said. “Obviously, we’re going to put the best 11 on the field, but knowing you’re fighting for a spot or you got two or three kids fighting, it definitely brings up the competition level.”

No matter who steps up this fall, the Tigers’ success is largely based on their leader, Beau Brungard, once again, who’s one of the top returning players in the state.

“I don’t see it as a lot of pressure,” he said. “I try to embrace it, but I just don’t want everyone seeing me as that kind of guy. I still want to be a leader, be confident and everything, but I don’t want to get cocky with it.”