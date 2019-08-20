Under the lights! Thiel football holds ‘live’ night practice in front of fans

The Thiel football team headed under the lights Monday night to show fans a glimpse of what is to come for the upcoming season

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Thiel College football team took practice under the lights Monday evening in front of fans ahead of the season kicking off Sept. 7.

They open the year at home against Alfred University.

Head Coach Mike Winslow is in his first year with the program and says he came up with the idea to give fans and family of the program a chance to see the team at a full-contact practice.

Coach Winslow is a Reynolds High School and Thiel College graduate.

The practice consisted of individual drills and 11-on-11 action.

Coach Winslow says that the hope is to make this an annual event for the program.