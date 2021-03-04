Undefeated Struthers punches ticket to district championship game

Struthers remains unbeaten with a mark of 24-0

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated Struthers rolled past Canton South 78-58 in the Division II Boys Basketball District Semifinals Thursday night.

Trey Metzka led the Wildcats with 19 points in the win. Brandon Washington added 15 points while Ronnie Leonard also finished in double figures with 11.

Shamar Blackmon led all scorers with 22 points in the loss for Canton South.

Canton South ends the season with a record of 16-8.

Struthers remains unbeaten with a mark of 24-0. The Wildcats advance to face Chardon in the Division II District Final. Saturday’s tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. at the Struthers Fieldhouse.