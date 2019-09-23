Undefeated Springfield moves up in latest high school football state poll

A total of three local high school football teams cracked the top ten in their respective divisions in the latest state poll.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest high school football state poll was released on Monday. Three local teams cracked the top then in their respective divisions.

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (13) 4-0 165

2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4) 4-0 162

3, Dublin Coffman (1) 4-0 124

4, Lakewood St. Edward 3-1 97

5, Euclid 4-0 78

6, Toledo Whitmer 4-0 68

7, Fairfield 4-0 63

8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 4-0 59

9, Cincinnati Elder 3-1 51

10, Pickerington Central 3-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12.

DIVISION II

1, Cincinnati La Salle (7) 4-0 143

2, Massillon Washington (4) 4-0 137

3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 4-0 115

4, Akron Hoban (4) 3-1 113

5, Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-0 107

6, Avon 4-0 78

7, Cincinnati Turpin 4-0 72

8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4-0 66

9, Canal Winchester (1) 4-0 65

10, Westerville South 4-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.

DIVISION III

1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14) 4-0 182

2, Wapakoneta 4-0 130

3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4) 4-0 116

4, Granville 4-0 86

5, Plains City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 76

6, Columbus Bishop Watterson 4-0 62

7, Niles McKinley 4-0 58

8, Sandusky 4-0 54

9, Kettering Archbishop Alter 3-1 50

10, Trotwood-Madison 3-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 4-0 183

2, Perry (5) 4-0 155

3, Newark Licking Valley 4-0 125

4, Girard 4-0 84

5, St. Clairsville 4-0 71

6, Germantown Valley View 4-0 70

7, Wauseon 4-0 64

(tie) Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 64

9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 53

10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4-0 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (17) 4-0 188

2, Orrville (2) 4-0 140

3, Pemberville Eastwood 4-0 119

4, Oak Harbor 4-0 93

5, Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 83

6, West Jefferson 4-0 77

7, Ironton 3-1 61

8, Cincinnati Madeira 4-0 52

9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 46

10, Minford 4-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (16) 4-0 185

2, Anna (1) 4-0 151

3, Liberty Center 4-0 106

4, Springfield 4-0 97

5, Archbold 4-0 93

6, Glouster Trimble (1) 4-0 66

7, Mechanicsburg 4-0 51

8, Minster 3-1 44

(tie) Attica Seneca East 4-0 44

10, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 4-0 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 3-1 145

2, McComb (8) 4-0 143

3, Leipsic (1) 4-0 100

4, Edgerton 4-0 80

5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 4-0 78

6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 63

7, Ft. Loramie 3-1 59

8, Hamler Patrick Henry 3-1 57

9, Norwalk St. Paul 4-0 53

10, Hamilton New Miami 3-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14.