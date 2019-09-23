Undefeated Springfield moves up in latest high school football state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest high school football state poll was released on Monday. Three local teams cracked the top then in their respective divisions.
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (13) 4-0 165
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (4) 4-0 162
3, Dublin Coffman (1) 4-0 124
4, Lakewood St. Edward 3-1 97
5, Euclid 4-0 78
6, Toledo Whitmer 4-0 68
7, Fairfield 4-0 63
8, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 4-0 59
9, Cincinnati Elder 3-1 51
10, Pickerington Central 3-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland St. Ignatius 29. Westerville Central 27. Springboro 23. Hilliard Davidson 15. Cincinnati Colerain 14. Reynoldsburg 12.
DIVISION II
1, Cincinnati La Salle (7) 4-0 143
2, Massillon Washington (4) 4-0 137
3, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 4-0 115
4, Akron Hoban (4) 3-1 113
5, Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-0 107
6, Avon 4-0 78
7, Cincinnati Turpin 4-0 72
8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4-0 66
9, Canal Winchester (1) 4-0 65
10, Westerville South 4-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mayfield (1) 32. Cleveland Benedictine 17. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15.
DIVISION III
1, Columbus Bishop Hartley (14) 4-0 182
2, Wapakoneta 4-0 130
3, Chagrin Falls Kenston (4) 4-0 116
4, Granville 4-0 86
5, Plains City Jonathan Alder (1) 4-0 76
6, Columbus Bishop Watterson 4-0 62
7, Niles McKinley 4-0 58
8, Sandusky 4-0 54
9, Kettering Archbishop Alter 3-1 50
10, Trotwood-Madison 3-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 22. Mansfield 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Jackson 17. Tiffin Columbian 16. Norwalk 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 4-0 183
2, Perry (5) 4-0 155
3, Newark Licking Valley 4-0 125
4, Girard 4-0 84
5, St. Clairsville 4-0 71
6, Germantown Valley View 4-0 70
7, Wauseon 4-0 64
(tie) Canal Fulton Northwest 4-0 64
9, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 53
10, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4-0 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milton-Union 24. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 21.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (17) 4-0 188
2, Orrville (2) 4-0 140
3, Pemberville Eastwood 4-0 119
4, Oak Harbor 4-0 93
5, Amanda-Clearcreek 4-0 83
6, West Jefferson 4-0 77
7, Ironton 3-1 61
8, Cincinnati Madeira 4-0 52
9, West Lafayette Ridgewood 4-0 46
10, Minford 4-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sugarcreek Garaway 24. Garrettsville Garfield 22. Marion Pleasant 19. West Liberty-Salem 17. Cincinnati Mariemont 15.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (16) 4-0 185
2, Anna (1) 4-0 151
3, Liberty Center 4-0 106
4, Springfield 4-0 97
5, Archbold 4-0 93
6, Glouster Trimble (1) 4-0 66
7, Mechanicsburg 4-0 51
8, Minster 3-1 44
(tie) Attica Seneca East 4-0 44
10, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 4-0 43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 27. 12, Galion Northmor 26. Lima Central Catholic 23. Columbus Grandview Heights 20. Chillicothe Southeastern 19.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (7) 3-1 145
2, McComb (8) 4-0 143
3, Leipsic (1) 4-0 100
4, Edgerton 4-0 80
5, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 4-0 78
6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 63
7, Ft. Loramie 3-1 59
8, Hamler Patrick Henry 3-1 57
9, Norwalk St. Paul 4-0 53
10, Hamilton New Miami 3-0 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 25. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 23. Sarahsville Shenandoah (1) 23. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 22. Racine Southern 16. Ansonia 14. Waynesfield-Goshen 14.