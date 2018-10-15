Undefeated LaBrae among four local teams ranked in state top-10

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LaBrae starts slow finishes strong over Brookfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2018, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):



DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain (20) 8-0 238

2, Canton McKinley (3) 8-0 205

3, Pickerington Central 7-1 155

4, Mentor (1) 7-1 125

5, Euclid 7-1 102

6, Clayton Northmont 7-1 93

7, Hilliard Davidson (1) 7-1 82

8, Solon 7-1 81

9, Lakewood St. Edward 5-2 75

10, Dublin Coffman 7-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Reynoldsburg 43. Cleveland St. Ignatius 42. Fairfield 18. Springfield 18.



DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (19) 8-0 243

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 8-0 203

3, Massillon Washington (1) 8-0 170

4, Avon Lake 8-0 143

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 8-0 137

6, Wadsworth 8-0 115

7, Maple Heights 8-0 69

8, Kings Mills Kings 7-1 64

9, Avon 7-1 57

10, Barberton 8-0 55

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 46. Garfield Heights 16. Chillicothe 12.



DIVISION III

1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (8) 8-0 201

2, Bellbrook (9) 8-0 186

3, Kettering Archbishop Alter (3) 7-1 183

4, Canfield (3) 7-1 123

5, Trotwood-Madison (2) 6-2 104

6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne 7-1 94

7, Thornville Sheridan 7-1 80

8, Columbus Eastmoor Academy 7-1 76

9, Norwalk 7-1 59

10, Bay Village Bay 7-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 43. Akron East 41. Wapakoneta 37. Granville 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Bowling Green 12. Hillsboro 12.



DIVISION IV

1, St. Marys Memorial (12) 8-0 207

2, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 199

3, Hubbard (2) 8-0 155

4, Steubenville (5) 7-1 154

5, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 8-0 128

6, St. Clairsville 8-0 123

7, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 122

8, Perry (1) 7-1 83

9, London 8-0 74

10, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallipolis Gallia Academy 15. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13. Youngstown. East 12.



DIVISION V

1, Genoa Area (12) 8-0 218

2, Middletown Madison (4) 8-0 186

3, Wheelersburg (5) 7-1 168

4, Liberty Center (3) 8-0 167

5, Labrae (1) 8-0 162

6, Johnstown-Monroe 7-1 121

7, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 8-0 81

8, Marion Pleasant 7-1 70

9, Anna 6-2 45

10, Oak Harbor 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Manchester 23. West Lafayette Ridgewood 21. Elyria Catholic 18. Jamestown Greeneview 16.



DIVISION VI

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 8-0 248

2, Kirtland (1) 8-0 193

3, Coldwater 7-1 166

4, Lima Central Catholic 7-0 146

5, Mogadore (1) 7-1 118

6, Rootstown 8-0 98

7, Mechanicsburg 7-1 72

8, McDonald 8-0 68

9, Galion Northmor 8-0 67

10, Bainbridge Paint Valley 8-0 60

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 25. Creston Norwayne 22. St. Henry 20. Columbia Station Columbia 14.

