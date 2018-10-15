Undefeated LaBrae among four local teams ranked in state top-10
The Vikings are #5 in Division IV in the latest AP football poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2018, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati Colerain (20) 8-0 238
2, Canton McKinley (3) 8-0 205
3, Pickerington Central 7-1 155
4, Mentor (1) 7-1 125
5, Euclid 7-1 102
6, Clayton Northmont 7-1 93
7, Hilliard Davidson (1) 7-1 82
8, Solon 7-1 81
9, Lakewood St. Edward 5-2 75
10, Dublin Coffman 7-1 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Reynoldsburg 43. Cleveland St. Ignatius 42. Fairfield 18. Springfield 18.
DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (19) 8-0 243
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 8-0 203
3, Massillon Washington (1) 8-0 170
4, Avon Lake 8-0 143
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 8-0 137
6, Wadsworth 8-0 115
7, Maple Heights 8-0 69
8, Kings Mills Kings 7-1 64
9, Avon 7-1 57
10, Barberton 8-0 55
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 46. Garfield Heights 16. Chillicothe 12.
DIVISION III
1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (8) 8-0 201
2, Bellbrook (9) 8-0 186
3, Kettering Archbishop Alter (3) 7-1 183
4, Canfield (3) 7-1 123
5, Trotwood-Madison (2) 6-2 104
6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne 7-1 94
7, Thornville Sheridan 7-1 80
8, Columbus Eastmoor Academy 7-1 76
9, Norwalk 7-1 59
10, Bay Village Bay 7-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 43. Akron East 41. Wapakoneta 37. Granville 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 19. Bowling Green 12. Hillsboro 12.
DIVISION IV
1, St. Marys Memorial (12) 8-0 207
2, Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 199
3, Hubbard (2) 8-0 155
4, Steubenville (5) 7-1 154
5, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 8-0 128
6, St. Clairsville 8-0 123
7, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 122
8, Perry (1) 7-1 83
9, London 8-0 74
10, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallipolis Gallia Academy 15. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13. Youngstown. East 12.
DIVISION V
1, Genoa Area (12) 8-0 218
2, Middletown Madison (4) 8-0 186
3, Wheelersburg (5) 7-1 168
4, Liberty Center (3) 8-0 167
5, Labrae (1) 8-0 162
6, Johnstown-Monroe 7-1 121
7, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 8-0 81
8, Marion Pleasant 7-1 70
9, Anna 6-2 45
10, Oak Harbor 7-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Manchester 23. West Lafayette Ridgewood 21. Elyria Catholic 18. Jamestown Greeneview 16.
DIVISION VI
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 8-0 248
2, Kirtland (1) 8-0 193
3, Coldwater 7-1 166
4, Lima Central Catholic 7-0 146
5, Mogadore (1) 7-1 118
6, Rootstown 8-0 98
7, Mechanicsburg 7-1 72
8, McDonald 8-0 68
9, Galion Northmor 8-0 67
10, Bainbridge Paint Valley 8-0 60
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 25. Creston Norwayne 22. St. Henry 20. Columbia Station Columbia 14.
DIVISION VII
1, Sycamore Mohawk (15) 8-0 225
2, Edgerton (3) 8-0 189
(tie) Pandora-Gilboa (2) 8-0 189
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 8-0 150
5, Ft. Loramie 7-1 134
6, McComb 7-1 122
7, Tiffin Calvert 7-1 88
8, Convoy Crestview 7-1 68
9, Glouster Trimble 7-1 59
10, Minster (1) 5-3 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norwalk St. Paul (1) 42. Ansonia 17. Windham 14.
Previous
WATCH: Niles vs. Howland full highlights
Next
Lowellville boys' high school...