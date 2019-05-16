Undefeated District Champs! Poland softball holds off Ursuline in battle of state-ranked teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland softball team won a Division II District Championship Thursday with a 7-6 win over Ursuline at the Covelli Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs entered the game with a perfect 25-0 record and ranked 5th in the State in the latest Coaches Poll, while Ursuline (25-2) was ranked 8th in Division II.

The much-anticipated game lived up to the hype, as the Irish grabbed an early lead with a leadoff home run from Maris Barbato in the first inning, followed by an RBI double from Gia Caldrone to make it a 3-0 game early.

But the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the 2nd inning, followed by three more in the 4th to extend their lead to 7-3. Ursuline closed the gap in the 6th inning thanks to another double from Caldrone to make it a 7-6 game.

Poland’s defense would hold in the end, as the Bulldogs advance to the Regional Tournament.

Poland (26-0) will play the winner of Tallmadge and Mogadore Field winner on Wednesday in a regional semifinal. First pitch is 5 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.