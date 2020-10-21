Undefeated Boardman runner makes strides to state championship this weekend

D’Altorio came in first place in all 10 races he competed in this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stand-out cross country runner from Boardman Glenwood Junior High School will be competing in the Middle School State Cross Country Championship this weekend.

David D’Altorio came in first place in all 10 races he competed in this year. He was named Mahoning County Champion, Mahoning Valley XC Series Champion and AAC Conference Champ.

D’Altorio also set a new meet record of 10:01 at the Columbiana Clipper Invitational, beating the previous record set 10 years ago by over 20 seconds.

“David is definitely going to be an up and coming star for the BHS Cross Country team,” said Coach Tom Basista. “He has the combination of top-end speed, endurance, and competitiveness which makes him elite. Plus he works hard in practice and loves the sport.”

“David doesn’t hesitate to put in the extra work, including competing in races every chance he gets in the offseason. He’s been running for a long time and his racing experiences will take him far,” said Coach Scott Lenhart.

D’Altorio will be competing Sunday at Dublin Jerome High School in Columbus.

More stories from WKBN.com: