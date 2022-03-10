BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls bowling team is heading to the OHSAA Division I state tournament this weekend for the third consecutive year.

Boardman is having a stellar season. The 15-0 Spartans won both the sectional and district titles.

“It’s really going incredible. Everything is falling into place,” said senior Alayna Turillo. “The team chemistry is incredible. We really can’t ask for anything more and we’re ready to take it to the next level.”

The Spartans are led by Turillo, the 2021-2022 AAC Player of the Year. Turillo posts a 195 average and is the lead point receiver in the conference. Turillo is also the only bowler in the state of Ohio to bowl three games above 270 this season.

“She’s been in tournaments where she’s blown people out of the water,” said head coach Justine Cullen. “She’s really someone that I look to in moments that’s going to help us if the other girls are struggling and she’ll kind of pick them up. She’s been impressive.”

The Spartans previously finished in 10th and 5th place at the state tournament but believe they can go all the way this year.

“I do expect us to go very far,” Turillo said. “I definitely think we have the potential to bring home that title.”

“We’ve got the tools, it’s there,” Cullen added. “I feel very good. I think it’s ours to win this year, I really do.”

The Boardman girls compete on Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Boardman boys bowl on Friday.