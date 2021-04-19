Unbeaten Ursuline ranked #1 in Ohio in first state poll

Two locals teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest softball coaches state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish softball team is ranked number one in Division III in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Poland is ranked ninth in Division II.

Here is the complete state poll in divisions one through four.

Division I

Lakota West (6) 104 Holland Springfield (1) 84 St. Joseph Academy (3) 65 Watkins Memorial 54 Mount Vernon (2) 53 Beavercreek 46 North Ridgeville 41 Western Brown 37 Miamisburg 35 Anthony Wayne 29

Division II

LaGrange Keystone (5) 100 Jonathan Alder (2) 80 John Glenn (1) 74 Greenville 69 (tie) Hebron Lakewood (1) 56

and Triway (2) 56

7. Springfield Shawnee 32

8. Bloom Carroll 25

9. Poland 23

10. Philo 14

Division III

Ursuline (3) 86 Cardington Lincoln (4) 79 Williamsburg (2) 75 Wheelersburg (1) 66 North Union 58 Colonel Crawford 42 Wellington 38 Otsego 30 Sherwood Fairview 24 Leesburg Fairfield 22

Division IV