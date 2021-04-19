Unbeaten Ursuline ranked #1 in Ohio in first state poll

Sports

Two locals teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest softball coaches state poll

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish softball team is ranked number one in Division III in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Poland is ranked ninth in Division II.

Here is the complete state poll in divisions one through four.

Division I

  1. Lakota West (6) 104
  2. Holland Springfield (1) 84
  3. St. Joseph Academy (3) 65
  4. Watkins Memorial 54
  5. Mount Vernon (2) 53
  6. Beavercreek 46
  7. North Ridgeville 41
  8. Western Brown 37
  9. Miamisburg 35
  10. Anthony Wayne 29

Division II

  1. LaGrange Keystone (5) 100
  2. Jonathan Alder (2) 80
  3. John Glenn (1) 74
  4. Greenville 69
  5. (tie) Hebron Lakewood (1) 56
    and Triway (2) 56
    7. Springfield Shawnee 32
    8. Bloom Carroll 25
    9. Poland 23
    10. Philo 14

Division III

  1. Ursuline (3) 86
  2. Cardington Lincoln (4) 79
  3. Williamsburg (2) 75
  4. Wheelersburg (1) 66
  5. North Union 58
  6. Colonel Crawford 42
  7. Wellington 38
  8. Otsego 30
  9. Sherwood Fairview 24
  10. Leesburg Fairfield 22

Division IV

  1. Strasburg Franklin (4) 99
  2. New Riegel (1) 92
  3. Mechanicsburg (3) 88
  4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic (1) 51
  5. Bradford (2) 45
  6. Berne Union 37
  7. (tie) Hopewell-Loudon 35 and Minster 35
  8. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21
  9. Sycamore Mohawk 20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com