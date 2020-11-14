Unbeaten Reynolds holds off Redbank Valley; Raiders advance to state semifinals

Reynolds held off Redbank Valley 19-14 in the Class A State Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photo/Moment/Getty Images

BROCKWAY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds held off Redbank Valley 19-14 in the Class A State Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Aidan Mull scored a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Raiders. He finished with 34 rushing yards.

Cole Toy amassed 133 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Raiders’ Quarterback Brayden McCloskey completed 5-7 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Redbank Valley’s playoff run comes to an end with a record of 7-1.

Reynolds remains unbeaten with a record of 9-0. The Raiders advance to face Jeannette (9-1) in the Class A State Semifinals next week.

