Unbeaten Poland blanks Hawken; Bulldogs bound for the District Final

Poland blanked Gates Mills Hawken 3-0 in the Division II District Semifinals Tuesday night.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland blanked Gates Mills Hawken 3-0 in the Division II District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Noah Huda scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, while Justice Gonzalez also tallied a goal in the win.

Mason Matiste, Jim Scotford, and Dom Gill each had an assist.

Poland Goalkeeper Nate Hayes finished with 10 saves on the night.

The Bulldogs improve to 16-02 on the season. Hawken drops to 6-3-2.

Poland advances to face Chagrin Falls in the Division II District Final Saturday at 1 p.m.

More headlines from WKBN.com: