Unbeaten Perry quickly ends Girard’s playoff run

Undefeated Perry rolled to a 48-7 win over Girard Saturday night in Division IV playoff action.

PERRY, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated Perry took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Girard Saturday night in Division IV playoff action at Alumni Stadium.



Pirates’ Quarterback Drew Schiano accounted for a total of five touchdowns in the Perry victory.

The win avanges Perry’s 42-33 loss to the Indians a year ago in the 2018 Regional Semifinal.

Girard’s season comes to an end with a record of 6-5.

Perry remains unbeaten at 11-0, and advances to face CVCA in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Saturday at 7 p.m. at a location to be announced on Sunday.