HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville kept their unbeaten season alive on Wednesday as the Trojans beat the defending Class 2A state champions Neshannock 48-44 in the Sally Ward Holiday Tournament at Hickory.

Greenville outscored the Lancers 14-12 in the third quarter to hang on to a slim advantage.

Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.

For Neshannock, Mairan Haggerty had a game-high 26 points while Megan Pallerino added 11.

The win moves Greenville to 6-0 while the Lancers fall to 3-4.