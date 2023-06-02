AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown Fitch blanked Lebanon 3-0 in the Division I State semifinals on Friday at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Sophomore pitcher Sydney Watts tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the victory for the Falcons. She has now thrown eleven no-hitters in her career, including five this season.

The Falcons are making their first appearance at state since 1993 and are seeking the first softball state championship in school history.

The Falcons got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on a Sydney Watts fielder’s choice RBI scoring Ayla Ray, which gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead.

Samantha Severan delivered an RBI single later in the inning, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Severn added another RBI single in the 4th inning, giving the Falcons a 3-0 advantage. She finished the day 2-3 with 2 RBIs.

Lebanon’s season comes to an end with a record of 28-4.

Austintown Fitch remains perfect on the season, improving to 21-0.

The Falcons advance to face Anthony Wayne (28-3) in the Division I State Final on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.