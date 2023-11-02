BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview rolled past Smithville 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 26-24) in the Division III high school volleyball regional semifinals on Thursday at Barberton High School.

Grace Auer led the Rebels with 21 kills, 17 assists, 1 ace, and 19 digs.

Abbey Emch tallied 11 kills and 5 blocks, while Lainy Auer added 5 kills and 21 assists.

With the win, Crestview remains unbeaten at 27-0 overall on the season.

The Rebels advance to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Barberton High School.