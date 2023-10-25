MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Dalton in straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-12) on Wednesday night in the Division III District Semifinals at Medina High School.



Grace Auer led the way for the Rebels with 15 kills, 23 assists, four blocks and an ace. Abbey Emch added 13 kills and three blocks.

Lainy Auer tallied 12 kills and 14 assists, while Julia Blasko added eight kills and two blocks.

With the win, Crestview improves to 25-0 overall on the season.

The undefeated Rebels advance to face the winner of Lakeview/Kirtland in the Division III District Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Medina High School.