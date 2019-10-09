Unbeaten Champs! Howland tops Canfield to complete unbeaten regular season conference crown

Howland finishes the regular season with 14 wins and an AAC Red Tier conference title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team capped off an unbeaten regular season Tuesday night as the Tigers topped Canfield 1-0.

Howland finishes the regular season 14-0-1, their only tie was to the Cardinals earlier in the season.

The lone goal came in the first half off a corner that Pano Gentis headed into the back of the net.

Howland will be the top seed in the Division II Niles District tournament that starts next week.

Canfield will be the seven-seed and open tournament play with Girard on October 15th.