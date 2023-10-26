HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Streetsboro 8-0 in the Division II Girls Soccer District Championship on Thursday at Hubbard Memorial Stadium.

It is the Cardinals’ 10th district title in program history.

Maci Toporcer led the Cardinals with four goals in the win. Lorieona Jannone, Hanna Wahib, Gabby Orr, and Rachel Lamb each tallied one goal apiece.

Assists were provided by Gianna Marino, Hanna Wahib (2), Ava Paris, Maci Toporcer, and Rachel Lamb.

With the win, Canfield improves to 20-0-1 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mucci Field at Huron Memorial Stadium.