Unbeaten Canfield hands Badger their first loss of the season

The Cardinals scored three times in the first half and added three more in the second half

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys soccer team kept their unbeaten season alive Monday as they topped Badger 6-0.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Cardinals scored three times in the first half and added three more in the second half.

Zach Ahmed netted a hat trick while Ethan Mulichak scored twice and Dom Palma added a goal.

Canfield improves to 4-0 on the season while Badger was handed their first loss, falling to 4-1.

The Cardinals have a big matchup with defending state runner-up Howland on Thursday.