Unbeaten Canfield among four local teams in top 10 of latest state poll

Sports

Four local teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective in the latest high school football state poll

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Canfield Cardinals football

Credit: WKBN

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective in the latest high school football state poll released on Monday.

DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Central (16) 5-0 195
2, Dublin Coffman (1) 5-0 159
3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 4-0 147
4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 4-1 140
5, Mentor 4-1 103
6, Perrysburg 5-0 99
7, Clayton Northmont (1) 5-0 87
8, Cincinnati Princeton 4-1 63
9, Canton McKinley 4-1 49
10, Springfield 4-1 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18.

DIVISION II
1, Akron Hoban (18) 5-0 193
2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 141
3, Avon 5-0 125
4, Westerville South (1) 5-0 117
5, Massillon Perry 5-0 101
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 84
7, Massillon Washington 4-1 68
8, Piqua 5-0 60
9, Hudson 5-0 59
10, Cincinnati La Salle 3-2 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.

DIVISION III
1, Chardon (14) 5-0 197
2, Bellbrook (3) 5-0 155
3, Hamilton Badin (1) 5-0 128
4, Canfield (1) 5-0 118
5, Streetsboro (1) 5-0 116
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 5-0 99
7, Thornville Sheridan 5-0 84
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 4-1 58
9, New Richmond 4-1 37
10, London 5-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.

DIVISION IV
1, St. Clairsville (9) 5-0 153
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 5-0 125
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4) 5-0 123
4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 122
5, Bellevue 5-0 110
6, Bloom-Carroll 5-0 83
7, Canal Fulton Northwest 5-0 80
8, Waverly 5-0 63
9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 4-1 61
10, Shelby (1) 5-0 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.

DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (16) 5-0 199
2, Ironton (3) 5-0 174
3, South Range (1) 5-0 150
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-0 128
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 100
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 5-0 99
7, Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 67
8, Wheelersburg 4-1 59
9, Tontogany Otsego 5-0 38
10, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.

DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (11) 5-0 189
2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 5-0 155
3, Mechanicsburg (3) 5-0 153
4, Springfield (1) 5-0 121
5, Archbold (2) 5-0 103
6, Wickliffe 5-0 96
7, Frankfort Adena 5-0 87
8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 74
9, Centerburg 5-0 40
10, Mogadore 3-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.

DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 200
2, Ft. Loramie 5-0 167
3, Glouster Trimble 5-0 126
4, New Madison Tri-Village 5-0 116
5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 4-1 104
6, Lima Central Catholic 4-1 94
7, Malvern 5-0 83
8, Lucas 4-1 54
9, Dalton 4-1 48
10, Leetonia 5-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com