‘Unacceptable for a program like this’: YSU still looking for first road league win since 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team will finish up the 2021 season this Saturday at Southern Illinois. The Penguins are still looking for their first road victory in the league since 2017.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they get ready for Saturday’s game in Carbondale.

“That’s unacceptable for a program like this to not win a league [road] game since 2017,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “Those are the things we have to change.”

“It’s kind of the elephant in the room. Everybody knows it’s a thing but that doesn’t make this game bigger than any other game,” said YSU senior lineman Mike McAllister. “When you play in the Missouri Valley Conference, every game is a big game, home or away. We always talk about road focus and that’s just kind of our thing this week going forward.”

“There are areas in the program that you see growth,” Phillips added. “We got to win football games. I’m not ever going to make excuses. Whether you’re young, I never want that to be an excuse. We got to prepare better. We got to coach better. I have to coach better. I got to lead better. I got to get my young men prepared to play a football game and that falls on my shoulders. Coming off a tough loss, we got to be ready for another tough opponent on Saturday and have our young men ready to play a physical football game for 60 minutes.”

YSU will take on Southern Illinois this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Carbondale.