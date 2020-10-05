Ultimate Warrior: West Branch’s Brock Hillyer among Week 6 contenders for Big 22

Watch the video to see some of the Week 6 contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch clinched their first conference title in eight years last Friday night thanks, in part, to Brock Hillyer.

The Warrior’s quarterback threw five touchdown passes in their 44-14 win over previously undefeated Canton South. Hillyer is one of several area players putting up big numbers last week.

Watch the video above to see some of the Week 6 contenders for the Big 22.

This year marks the 15th season for our Big 22.

We have players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.

