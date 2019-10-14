UK’s Bowden, in first start at QB, named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The former Warren Harding standout scored three TD's and rushed for 196 yards, the second-most in UK history for a QB

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Lynn Bowden continues to impress in his sophomore season with the Kentucky Wildcats.

This past Saturday, Bowden made his first collegiate start at quarterback and accounted for 274 yards total offense and all three touchdowns in Kentucky’s 24-20 win over Arkansas.

Bowden’s versatile play was on full display under center, as he rushed for 196 yards on 24 carries, and two touchdowns. That included the game-winning 24-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter.

In addition, Bowden connected on 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. It is the most rushing yards for a Wildcat vs. an SEC opponent in 14 years.

Bowden’s 196 rushing yards are second-most for a Kentucky quarterback in school history. When UK took over with 2:32 remaining in the game, he ran out the clock by running for two first downs.

Courtesy: SEC Athletics