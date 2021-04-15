Two YSU football players removed from team following undisclosed incidents

A spokesman for the YSU Athletic Department sent a statement to WKBN Sports Team 27

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Athletic Department confirms that a pair of football players has been removed from the program following recent yet separate off-the-field incidents.

The school could not confirm the identity of the players.

A spokesman for the YSU Athletic Department sent the following statement to WKBN Sports Team 27:

“The football team’s leadership group came to Coach Phillips and asked for a player to be dismissed from the team. The other is dealing with a University Conduct issue so we can’t comment on that one.”

Youngstown State finished the spring season with a record of 1-6, and canceled Saturday’s spring finale against North Dakota.