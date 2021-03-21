Two years removed but Golden Flashes still are the defending champions

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending Division III state title holder Champion Golden Flashes (for each of the past three consecutive years) return with a slew of returning players from two years ago. The Golden Flashes have won nine state crowns.

Legendary coach Cheryl Weaver says, “We feel good about this season. We have some very talented young ladies with the desire to win. We may take some lumps this year with the tough schedule we’re playing but I believe it will make us stronger.”

Champion returns five seniors who will be key to the team’s success this coming season in Lauren Fife (2B/C/OF), Emma Gumont (SS/CF/P), Cassidy Shaffer (1B/3B/P), Brooklyn Whitt (C/3B/OF) and Holley Moore (OF).

Fife scored 28 runs. Gumont hit .415 (39-94), drove in 44 runs and closed out the 2019 season with 13 homeruns (second on the team).

Shaffer led Champion in batting average (.541) two years ago by belting 53 hits in 98 at bats while bashing 10 homers and 18 doubles as she drove in 58 runs.

Whitt batted .379 (33-97) as she finished with 30 RBIs.

Champion leaned on Allison Smith (16-0, 0.14 ERA, 215 Ks) and Sophie Howell (14-2, 1.52 ERA, 182 Ks) in the center circle in 2019. Both have since graduated, so coach Weaver will look to new arms to lead the team.

“We’re just so happy to finally ‘play ball,’” states Weaver.

Champion Golden Flashes softball preview

Coach: Cheryl Weaver

2019 Record: 30-2 (14-0), 1st place AAC Blue Tier

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Willoughby South (Massillon)

Mar. 27 – at Perry (Massillon)

Mar. 31 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 1 – Newton Falls

Apr. 2 – at Madison

Apr. 5 – LaBrae

Apr. 6 – at LaBrae

Apr. 9 – at Indian Valley

Apr. 10 – Strongsville (Akron Firestone)

Apr. 10 – at Lakewood (Akron Firestone)

Apr. 15 – at Ursuline

Apr. 16 – at Boardman

Apr. 19 – at Liberty

Apr. 20 – Liberty

Apr. 22 – at Campbell Memorial (Roosevelt Park)

Apr. 23 – Triway

Apr. 24 – at Keystone (LaGrange)

Apr. 24 – at St. Joseph (LaGrange)

Apr. 26 – Crestview

Apr. 27 – at Crestview

Apr. 29 – at Hoban

May 3 – Brookfield

May 4 – at Brookfield

May 5 – Girard

May 8 – Garrettsville Garfield

May 8 – Canfield