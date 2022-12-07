LaBrae High School has announced the hiring of two new head coaches in the athletic department.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae High School has announced the hiring of two new head coaches in the athletic department.

Veteran coach Ed Anthony has been hired as the Vikings’ head baseball coach, while Dwayne Buck was named softball coach.

Anthony was previously an assistant coach at LaBrae from 2004-08. He served as head baseball coach at Western Reserve from 2010-21.



Anthony has posted a career record of 193-69 in 12 years with the Blue Devils. He has led Reserve to six conference titles, seven district championships, two regional titles, one state final (2014), and a state runner-up finish (2015).

Most recently, Buck led the Valley Extreme Travel Team as head softball coach from 2015- 2021.