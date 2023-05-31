YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 137 local track and field athletes will head to Columbus this weekend competing for gold in the state meet, but just two of them will be participating in four events: Springfield’s Ava Vecchione and Salem’s Maggie Hall.

“It is so exciting,” says Vecchione. “If you would have told me in the beginning of the year that this would happen, I wouldn’t believe you. It just shows all the hard work we put in is working out.”

“It is a pretty good feeling, for sure,” Hall says. “That feeling of accomplishment and to be able to go with the other girls it is super cool.”

Hall finished fourth in the 800 meter and the 1600 meter and was a part of the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams that finished fourth and second, punching their tickets to Columbus.

“Definitely a good one, a positive one,” Hall says. “Going down there and hopefully placing well, especially in the 4×800 and hopefully getting out of prelims in the 4×400. As far as the 1600 and 800, hopefully just a PR (personal record).”

As for Vecchione, she dominated the Division III Regional, placing first in the 300 hurdles and got a win with the 4×200 relay team while placing second in the 200 meter dash and 4×100, setting school records in all four events.

“I mean it is so nice,” Vecchione says. “Walking in and seeing all of our names in there. It is just exciting, knowing we are a part of school history.”

But both girls say the best part of the success is helping get their relay teams to Columbus after a strong showing at Regionals.

“I love those girls,” says Vecchione. “I think we have had so much success, so it is just so exciting knowing we were able to pull off a win.”

“Just all that hard work all season and everything and to get that many girls down there is pretty cool and to place that high at Regionals,” says Hall