Two Valley softball standouts earn Big Ten postseason honors

Lakeview graduate and current Illinois softball standout Avrey Steiner was named Second Team All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WKBN) – Lakeview graduate and current Illinois softball standout Avrey Steiner was named Second Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.

The Valley native finished the season with a team-best .329 batting average. She started all 44 games for the Illini.

The junior started all 44 games at second-base, piling up 51 hits, which is the third-most in the Big Ten this season.

Former Mathews and Hubbard standout Addy Jarvis was tabbed as the Illini’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

This season, Jarvis posted a record of 6-8 with a 2.43 ERA. She struck out fifty batters, allowing the opposition to post an average of just .232 against her.