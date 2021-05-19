Two Valley softball standouts earn Big Ten postseason honors

Sports

Lakeview graduate and current Illinois softball standout Avrey Steiner was named Second Team All-Big Ten

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Illinois, Steiner Jarvis

Photo Courtesy: University of Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WKBN) – Lakeview graduate and current Illinois softball standout Avrey Steiner was named Second Team All-Big Ten on Wednesday.

The Valley native finished the season with a team-best .329 batting average. She started all 44 games for the Illini.

The junior started all 44 games at second-base, piling up 51 hits, which is the third-most in the Big Ten this season.

Former Mathews and Hubbard standout Addy Jarvis was tabbed as the Illini’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

This season, Jarvis posted a record of 6-8 with a 2.43 ERA. She struck out fifty batters, allowing the opposition to post an average of just .232 against her.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story