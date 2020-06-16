Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Two Valley golf standouts qualify for Ohio Amateur Championship

Sports

Cole Christman and Ken Keller qualified for the 114th Ohio Amateur Championship on Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State golfers, Cole Christman and Ken Keller

Courtesy: YSU Athletics

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley golf standouts Cole Christman and Ken Keller qualified for the 114th Ohio Amateur Championship on Monday.

Christman is a graduate of Boardman High School while Keller attended Cardinal Mooney. Both are also members of the Youngstown State Golf Team.

The qualifier was held at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River, Ohio. Christman finished in a tie for third place, shooting one-over-par 72.

Keller placed fifth in the tournament, firing a two-over 72.

The Ohio Amateur Championship will be played July 14-17 at the Columbus Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award