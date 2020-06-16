Two Valley golf standouts qualify for Ohio Amateur Championship

Cole Christman and Ken Keller qualified for the 114th Ohio Amateur Championship on Monday

Christman is a graduate of Boardman High School while Keller attended Cardinal Mooney. Both are also members of the Youngstown State Golf Team.

The qualifier was held at Westwood Country Club in Rocky River, Ohio. Christman finished in a tie for third place, shooting one-over-par 72.

Keller placed fifth in the tournament, firing a two-over 72.

The Ohio Amateur Championship will be played July 14-17 at the Columbus Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.