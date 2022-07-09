YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teams from the Youngstown Flag Football Association have qualified to play in the NFL Flag National Championships this Feburary.

The games will be during NFL Pro Bowl festivities next year.

To qualify, Coach Elliott Giles led an 8U and 10U flag teams completing at the Detroit Lions regional tournament this weekend.

The 10U team was the top-ranked team following pool play, riding that to a regional championship.

The 8U team was ranked second after pool play and later secured a championship.

Over 50 teams completed in the regional championship with just one winner coming from each age group.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.