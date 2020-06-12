Two Valley coaching legends named to high school hall of fame

Veteran coaches Jeff Bayuk and the late Phil Annarella were named to the 2021 Hall of Fame Class of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coaches Jeff Bayuk and the late Phil Annarella were named to the 2021 Hall of Fame Class of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Bayuk recently stepped down after six seasons as head football coach at Warren JFK.

He previously served as head football coach at Canfield, Hubbard and Campbell. For his career, Bayuk has amassed a record of 202-121.

Annarella tragically passed away in June of 2019. He began his coaching career back in 1976 at East Liverpool and also spent time at Warren Western Reserve, Warren Harding, Hickory, Niles and his most recent position at Austintown Fitch.

Annarella led Warren Harding to a state championship in 1990, knocking off Cincinnati Princeton, 28-21, to complete a perfect 14 and 0 season.

Annarella posted a record of 246-146-1 during his coaching career.

The Class of 2021 banquet is scheduled for June 11, 2021 at the Easton Hilton in Columbus, Ohio.