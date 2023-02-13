COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Valley boys’ basketball teams have cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions in the latest state poll.

Ursuline is ranked No. 7 in Division II, while Lowellville is tied for the sixth spot in Division IV.

The top 10 teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls are listed below with first-place votes in parentheses, and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107 1

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105 2

3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69 6

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68 4

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57 5

6. Akr. SVSM 14-5 51 7

(tie) Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-3 51 3

8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42 8

9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34 9

10. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-4 21 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113 1

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103 2

3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4

4. Sandusky 19-1 72 5

5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64 3

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56 6

7. Ursuline

8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33 T8

9. Defiance 17-3 19 7

10. Carrollton 19-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97 1

2. Minford (2) 19-1 88 2

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75 4

4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 20-2 65 3

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56 5

6. Malvern 20-1 55 8

7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49 6

8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 T10

9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32 NR

10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Liberty 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117 1

2. Jackson Center 21-1 104 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86 3

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63 5

5. Russia 19-3 62 4

6. Troy Christian 19-3 49 8

(tie) Lowellville 19-1 49 7

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-4 43 6

9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 10

(tie) Kalida 16-4 12 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.