COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams remain ranked top 10 in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll, which was released on Monday.

Warren JFK drops to No. 2 in Division IV, while Ursuline moves up one spot to No. 7 in Division II.

The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.

DIVISION I

  1. St. Ignatius
  2. Olentangy Orange
  3. Findlay
  4. Garfield Hts.
  5. Cin. Moeller
  6. Louisville
  7. Cin. Elder
  8. Tol. Whitmer
  9. Centerville (2)
  10. Beavercreek

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

  1. Lutheran West
  2. Lexington
  3. Kettering Alter
  4. Cin. Wyoming
  5. Col. Hartley (tie) CVCA
  1. Ursuline
  2. Norwayne
  3. Willard
  4. Col. Ready (tie) Shelby

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.

DIVISION III

  1. Lutheran East
  2. Ottawa-Glandorf
  3. Shawnee
  4. Wayne Trace
  5. Tol. Emmanuel Chr.
  6. Margaretta
  7. Malvern
  8. Minford
  9. Harrison Cent.
  10. Ashland Crestview (tie) Tri-Village

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

  1. Russia
  2. Warren JFK
  3. Lima Cent. Cath.
  4. Maumee Valley
  5. Troy Chr.
  6. Pandora-Gilboa
  7. Richmond Hts. (tie) Berlin Hiland
  1. Monroe Cent.
  2. Fairfield

Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.