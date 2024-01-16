COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams remain ranked top 10 in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll, which was released on Monday.
Warren JFK drops to No. 2 in Division IV, while Ursuline moves up one spot to No. 7 in Division II.
The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.
DIVISION I
- St. Ignatius
- Olentangy Orange
- Findlay
- Garfield Hts.
- Cin. Moeller
- Louisville
- Cin. Elder
- Tol. Whitmer
- Centerville (2)
- Beavercreek
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.
DIVISION II
- Lutheran West
- Lexington
- Kettering Alter
- Cin. Wyoming
- Col. Hartley (tie) CVCA
- Ursuline
- Norwayne
- Willard
- Col. Ready (tie) Shelby
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.
DIVISION III
- Lutheran East
- Ottawa-Glandorf
- Shawnee
- Wayne Trace
- Tol. Emmanuel Chr.
- Margaretta
- Malvern
- Minford
- Harrison Cent.
- Ashland Crestview (tie) Tri-Village
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.
DIVISION IV
- Russia
- Warren JFK
- Lima Cent. Cath.
- Maumee Valley
- Troy Chr.
- Pandora-Gilboa
- Richmond Hts. (tie) Berlin Hiland
- Monroe Cent.
- Fairfield
Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.