COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local teams remain ranked top 10 in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press boys basketball state poll, which was released on Monday.

Warren JFK drops to No. 2 in Division IV, while Ursuline moves up one spot to No. 7 in Division II.

The complete state poll, including all four divisions, is listed below.

DIVISION I

St. Ignatius Olentangy Orange Findlay Garfield Hts. Cin. Moeller Louisville Cin. Elder Tol. Whitmer Centerville (2) Beavercreek

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

Lutheran West Lexington Kettering Alter Cin. Wyoming Col. Hartley (tie) CVCA

Ursuline Norwayne Willard Col. Ready (tie) Shelby

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.

DIVISION III

Lutheran East Ottawa-Glandorf Shawnee Wayne Trace Tol. Emmanuel Chr. Margaretta Malvern Minford Harrison Cent. Ashland Crestview (tie) Tri-Village

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

Russia Warren JFK Lima Cent. Cath. Maumee Valley Troy Chr. Pandora-Gilboa Richmond Hts. (tie) Berlin Hiland

Monroe Cent. Fairfield

Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.